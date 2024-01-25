SiC Device Market to Hit USD 8.6 Billion by 2030 due to Demand for Power Electronics and Rising Adoption in EVs
SiC Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "SiC Device Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By Product, By Component, By Wafer Size, By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 – 2030".
The SiC Device market size reached USD 1.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to USD 8.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
SiC Device Market Report Scope & Overview
Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices have emerged as transformative elements in the realm of semiconductor technology, offering a scope for the SiC device market that extends far beyond the capabilities of traditional silicon-based devices. SiC's unique properties, including a wide bandgap, high thermal conductivity, and exceptional electrical breakdown strength, position it as a superior alternative for power electronic applications. This material's ability to operate at elevated temperatures with minimal power losses has made SiC devices increasingly indispensable in high-performance and demanding environments.
Key Players Covered in SiC Device market report are:
Coherent Corp., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, WOLFSPEED, INC., Other Key Players.
The scope of SiC device market spans various industries, with applications ranging from power converters and inverters in electric vehicles to power supplies in renewable energy systems. SiC's higher electron mobility allows for the design of more efficient and compact devices, leading to improved power density and reduced energy consumption. Moreover, SiC's resilience to harsh operating conditions enhances the reliability and longevity of electronic systems. As industries continue to emphasize energy efficiency and compact design, the versatile and advanced characteristics of SiC devices position them at the forefront of innovation in semiconductor technology.
Rising Demand for High-Power Electronic Devices Drives Market Growth Across Automotive, Renewable Energy, and Industrial Sectors
The burgeoning demand for high-power electronic devices across various industries, including automotive, renewable energy, and industrial sectors, acts as a pivotal growth driver for the SiC device market. SiC devices offer higher efficiency, reduced energy losses, and enhanced thermal conductivity, making them indispensable for power-hungry applications. With the global shift towards sustainable transportation, the automotive industry is witnessing a surge in electric vehicle production. SiC devices play a crucial role in EV powertrain systems, offering improved energy efficiency and contributing to extended driving ranges. Continuous advancements in SiC manufacturing processes are streamlining production and reducing costs. This has a cascading effect on the overall market growth by making SiC devices more accessible to a broader range of applications.
The mass production of SiC devices presents certain challenges, including yield issues and complexities in the manufacturing process. Overcoming these hurdles is crucial for ensuring a seamless supply chain and meeting the increasing demand. The rollout of 5G technology is creating new opportunities for SiC devices, especially in the development of high-frequency and high-power components. The increased data transfer speeds and connectivity demands in 5G networks underscore the potential for SiC devices in this domain. Collaborations between key industry players, research institutions, and technology providers present avenues for innovation and SiC device market expansion. Strategic partnerships can lead to the development of cutting-edge SiC devices with diverse applications.
SiC Device Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Product
• Optoelectronic Devices
• Power Semiconductors
• Frequency Devices
By Component
• Schottky Diodes
• FET/MOSFET Transistors
• Integrated Circuits
• Rectifiers/Diodes
• Power Modules
• Others
By Wafer Size
• 1 inch to 4 inches
• 6 inches
• 8 inches
• 10 inches & above
By End-use
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• Aerospace & Defense
• Medical Devices
• Data & Communication Devices
• Energy & Power
• Others
Segmentation by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Impact of Recession
The ongoing global recession has presented a complex set of challenges for various industries, including the SiC device market. On the negative side, the economic downturn has led to a decrease in consumer spending and investment, impacting demand for SiC devices across multiple sectors. Companies are facing budget constraints, causing delays or cancellations in projects that would have otherwise driven the adoption of SiC devices. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and increased production costs further exacerbate the challenges faced by SiC device manufacturers. However, there is a silver lining as well. The recession has underscored the importance of efficiency and cost-effectiveness, qualities that SiC devices inherently possess. As industries strive to streamline operations and reduce energy consumption, the demand for SiC devices, known for their high performance and energy efficiency, may witness an upswing.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine War have reverberated through global markets, impacting the SiC device market in multifaceted ways. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of critical raw materials necessary for SiC device manufacturing. Escalating trade restrictions and geopolitical uncertainties have also induced a hesitancy among industry players to invest in long-term projects involving SiC technology. Furthermore, the war has contributed to an increase in energy prices, affecting the overall cost of production for SiC devices. On a positive note, the conflict has accelerated efforts to diversify supply chains, prompting SiC device manufacturers to explore alternative sources for key components.
Regional Analysis
A comprehensive regional analysis of the SiC device market reveals a dynamic landscape shaped by diverse economic, technological, and regulatory factors. In North America, the SiC device market is propelled by the increasing focus on renewable energy solutions and electric vehicles. The region's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency has created a conducive environment for SiC device adoption in various industries. Europe, with its stringent environmental regulations and robust automotive sector, represents another significant market for SiC devices. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is a major player in the SiC device market, driven by rapid industrialization, government initiatives promoting clean energy, and a growing demand for electric vehicles.
Conclusion
In the latest report from SNS Insider on the SiC device market, the focus is on the burgeoning trends and transformative developments shaping the industry landscape. The report delves into the extensive research on SiC devices, emphasizing their growing prominence in various applications such as power electronics, automotive, and renewable energy. SNS Insider provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including key drivers propelling the market forward, challenges faced by industry players, and emerging opportunities.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. SiC device market segmentation, By Product
8.1 Optoelectronic Devices
8.2 Power Semiconductors
8.3 Frequency Devices
9. SiC device market segmentation, By Component
9.1 Schottky Diodes
9.2 FET/MOSFET Transistors
9.3 Integrated Circuits
9.4 Rectifiers/Diodes
9.5 Power Modules
9.6 Others
…..
13. Company Profile
13.1 Coherent Corp
13.1.1 Market Overview
13.1.2 Financials
13.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 The SNS View
13.2 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
13.2.1 Market Overview
13.2.2 Financials
13.2.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2.5 The SNS View
13.3 Infineon Technologies AG,
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Financials
13.3.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 The SNS View
13.4 Microchip Technology Inc.,
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Financials
13.4.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.4.5 The SNS View
13.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Financials
13.5.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5.5 The SNS View
13.6 ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Financials
13.6.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.6.5 The SNS View
13.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Financials
13.7.3 Product/Services/Offerings
13.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.7.5 The SNS View
Continued….
