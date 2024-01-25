Unleashing Innovation On Tracks: Autonomous Train Technology Market Size, Growth, and Key Players by 2026

Autonomous Train Technology Market

Rise in allocation of budgets for development of railways, surge in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport system, reduced pollution and accident cases

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global Autonomous Train Technology Market size is projected to reach $15.57 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. Because autonomous trains are safer, more secure, flexible, and efficient as compared to traditional manually operated trains, the demand for autonomous trains is increasing, thereby boosting the market growth to a great extent.

Autonomous trains consist of advanced sensor technology such as LIDAR, RADAR, on board cameras, communication devices, powerful software, and cutting-edge sensors that address the challenges of growing urbanization, climate change, and other factors impacting public transport. Upgraded technologies such as communication based train control (CBTC) and European railway traffic management system (ETRMS) are also included in the autonomous trains which enables less chances of rail fatalities.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Rise in the allocation of budgets for development of railways, surge in demand for secure, safer and efficient transport system, reduced pollution and accident cases, and rise in capacity and reliability drive the growth of the global autonomous train technology market. However, high possibilities of hacking and high costs incurred in automation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in freight transport through train and enhanced railway infrastructure in developing countries create new opportunities in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Alstom S.A.

ABB

Bombardier Transportation

CRRC Transportation

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens AG

Thales Group

With this drift on board, governments of emerging economies like India, China, and others are investing huge budgets for the development of their railway infrastructure. For instance, India did a budget allocation of $18.8 billion to its railway sector in the year 2017 and increased the budget allocation to $21.2 billion in the year 2018 with an aim to enhance the railway infrastructure with the latest technologies. Canadian National Railway (CN), at the same time, is planning to invest a budget of $2.92 Billion in the province of Saskatchewan to enhance the railway infrastructure. Such initiatives by governments of both developed and developing countries are contributing to the growth of the global autonomous train technology market.

In addition, the key market players are adapting various business strategies and are focusing on research & development activities to innovate and develop autonomous systems. For instance, Alstom has its eye set for the development of autonomous systems by making the highest automation level, GoA4, on regional train lines by 2023. With the combination of advanced systems such as Automatic Train Control, Automatic Train Protection, and Automatic Train Supervision, the company is making autonomous train technology more efficient, accurate, and reliable than ever. This way, the global autonomous train technology market is going to gather immense growth opportunities in the near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, expected to grow at the growth rate with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to continuous improvement of autonomous train infrastructure in countries such as India, China, and Japan. North America holds the second position in terms of the growth rate. Europe accounted for the dominant share, holding for nearly three-fifths of the total market share of the global autonomous train technology market in 2018, and will maintain its pole position throughout the forecast period.

Based on the grades of automation (GOAs), the GOA 2 segment accounted for the highest share in the global autonomous train technology market in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in terms of revenue, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for automation, implementation of new technology, and significant rise in railway budget and adopting automation in developing countries. On the other hand, the GOA 4 segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its capability to offer greater flexibility in operation, good safety record, and quality of safety.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Based on train type, the passenger train segment generated the highest revenue in the autonomous train technology industry in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the autonomous train technology market forecast period.

Middle East leads the market in the LAMEA region.

