Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,296 in the last 365 days.

UM students launch new book, showcasing human and cultural landscape in Macao

MACAU, January 25 - Students from the Department of Communication at the University of Macau (UM) held a book launch event for their capstone graduation project titled City Walk in Macau (Communicator 2024). Through this publication, the students aimed to challenge traditional learning approaches and mindsets, thus promoting strolling as an effective way to study the city of Macao and drawing attention to the act of walking in cities.

City Walk in Macau consists of 20 articles divided into five sections: Livelihood, Intoxication, Roots, Culture, and Corner. Through interviews with ordinary citizens, experts and scholars, as well as in-depth readings and analysis of old newspapers and historical documents, the students present articles that unveil stories about the industry, entertainment industry, Southeast Asian Chinese community, culture, and Ká Hó village in Macao, all through the lens of five distinct walking paths. 

Elory Kuang, editor and student from the Department of Communication, highlighted that this year’s publication differs from the previous magazine format as it is presented as a portable book. The book includes sketches of landscapes and traces of street corners, allowing readers to carry it while exploring the city—a symbol of ‘city in the book’. UM alumnus Danny Su expressed his intention to visit the routes detailed in the book. 

Starting from February, City Walk in Macau will be distributed to different libraries in Macao. Interested individuals are welcome to borrow the book. The electronic version can be viewed at https://online.fliphtml5.com/nflqs/abhx/.

Communicator is the capstone graduation project for fourth-year students of the Department of Communication in UM’s Faculty of Social Sciences. Since its inception in 2001, a total of 22 issues have been published. The publication explores various social and cultural issues in Macao, reflecting students’ observations, understanding, and affection for Macao.

You just read:

UM students launch new book, showcasing human and cultural landscape in Macao

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more