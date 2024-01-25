Three installations for “Light up Macao 2023” at Nam Van District will be temporarily closed for tonight and tomorrow (25 and 26 January)

MACAU, January 25 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is informed that a private entity will hold a drone show with permission. The venue of the rehearsal and show will cover the locations of certain installations for the event of “Light up Macao 2023” in Nam Van District. For safety reasons, the light and interactive installations namely “Blossom Playground”, “Floral Wonderland” and “Butterfly Adventure Labyrinth” will be temporarily closed between 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. tonight (25 January) and 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. tomorrow (26 January), for the public’s attention.

The normal opening hours of the installations for Light up Macao 2023 are between 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at night. For more information about the event, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2023 (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo) and follow MGTO on WeChat (MGTOweixin).