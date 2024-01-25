Submit Release
IAM to carry out maintenance of booking, reception and queuing management system

MACAU, January 25 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out maintenance of information system from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 27 January. During this period, the booking, reception and queuing management system will be out of service intermittently. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding.

Websites including the online booking system https://app.iam.gov.mo/iambooking and remote ticket-taking system https://app.iam.gov.mo/iamticket, as well as the booking service of IAM-related locations and the dog license - booking service of rabies vaccination provided on “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform”, are affected.

