Nose Reconstruction Market : is Projected to Surpass USD 6.1 Billion by 2030 ; at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030

Nose Reconstruction Market

The nose reconstruction market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nose Reconstruction Market by Type (Open Rhinoplasty, Closed Rhinoplasty), by Treatment (Augmentation, Reduction, Revision, Filler, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Plastic Surgery Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global nose reconstruction industry was estimated at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $6.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

The global nose reconstruction market is experiencing growth propelled by advancements in nose reconstruction surgeries worldwide and an upsurge in research and development activities for innovative nose reconstruction instruments. Conversely, the high expenses associated with nose reconstruction procedures pose a constraint on market expansion. Nevertheless, the advent of ultrasonic rhinoplasty is anticipated to open promising opportunities in the industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-19 ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ-

The global nose reconstruction market faced adversity due to the deferment of elective surgeries, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic. Nevertheless, there is a noticeable recovery underway, and the market is poised to regain momentum in the near future.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง ๐ซ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ 2030-

In 2020, the open rhinoplasty segment constituted more than 50% of the global market share for nose reconstruction, with projections indicating its continued dominance until 2030. This prevalence is attributed to ongoing advancements in nose reconstruction products. Conversely, the closed rhinoplasty segment is anticipated to register the swiftest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž-

In 2020, the augmentation segment commanded approximately 33% of the global revenue in the rhinoplasty market and is projected to maintain its prominence through 2030, driven by a rising demand for aesthetic enhancements. Meanwhile, the revision segment is poised to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง 2020-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global nose reconstruction market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% by 2030. Surge in use of nose reconstruction products for the treatment of nose disorders, several R & D activities for new product launch, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector drive the market growth.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-

Grover Aesthetics

Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

Stryker

Surgiform Technologies LLC

Implantech

GC Aesthetics

