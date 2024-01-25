PEEK Market to Exceed USD 1.04B by 2030, Driven by Exceptional Properties in Automotive, Aerospace, and Medical
PEEK market set to exceed USD 1.04 billion by 2030, driven by exceptional properties in automotive, aerospace, and medical applications
PEEK's versatile applications in automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors drive its market growth, poised to surpass USD 1.04 billion by 2030”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unique properties of PEEK, such as high chemical resistance and dimensional stability, drive the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market, particularly in high-end applications like medical, aerospace, and automotive industries.
— SNS Insider Research
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 (𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐊) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size reached USD 0.63 billion in 2022. The market is poised to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.5%, reaching USD 1.04 billion by 2030.
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer that offers exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. It is widely used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and oil & gas. The PEEK market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory.
Get a Report Sample of Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1496
Market Report Scope:
Growing environmental concerns, coupled with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, have compelled the automotive industry to seek alternatives for minimal fuel consumption. PEEK has emerged as a potential game-changer, replacing metals in automobiles, enhancing fuel efficiency, and contributing to lower harmful emissions. Its exceptional characteristics are expanding its application scope in transportation, semiconductors, industrial, food, and clinical sectors. PEEK's eco-friendly traits, including lower harmful emissions, position it as a versatile material poised to explore untapped markets. However, challenges, such as the high price of PEEK, may impact its cost-based competitiveness, potentially restraining growth.
Polyether ether ketone (PEEK), a semi-crystalline thermoplastic, boasts inertness and thermal stability. With applications spanning nuclear, aerospace, medical implants, and more, PEEK offers high-temperature resistance, hydrolysis resistance, self-lubrication, easy processing, and exceptional mechanical strength. PEEK's ability to produce minimal smoke or toxic gas emissions when exposed to flame, coupled with its high melting temperature, makes it a sought-after material for various manufacturing methods.
Some of the major key players studied in this report are:
• Victrex plc
• Evonik Industries AG
• Jrlon, Inc
• Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd
• Celanese Corporation
• Quadrant Epp Surlon India Limited
• Solvay
• Darter Plastics, Inc
• SABIC
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
• Zyex, and Stern Companies
Market Analysis:
Owing to its high-temperature feasibility, cost-effectiveness, corrosion resistance, and lightweight properties, PEEK is gaining traction in automotive, electrical, electronic, and medical industries. Its use in reducing overall product weight and replacing metals in applications like automotive and medical instruments positions PEEK as a superior alternative. Compared to metals and other polymers, PEEK offers unparalleled performance characteristics. Resistant to essential chemicals used in aircraft and capable of performing at high temperatures without loss of performance, PEEK has become a preferred replacement for metals. Its lower emission rates and smoke production make it an eco-friendly choice, contributing to increased fuel economy.
The significant replacement of metals with PEEK, including aluminum, carbon steel, bronze, and others, is a major driving force. Stringent environmental regulations in the automotive sector are pushing manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce maintenance needs, and lower noise levels. PEEK not only achieves these objectives but also contributes to reducing emission levels, positioning it as a significant upgrade over metals.
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Opportunity: Expanding Applications and Growing Demand
• The Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market presents a significant opportunity for growth and development in various industries. PEEK is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer known for its exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. These unique characteristics make it an ideal material for a wide range of applications.
• One of the key factors driving the growth of the PEEK market is its increasing adoption in the aerospace industry. PEEK's lightweight nature, excellent resistance to high temperatures, and superior mechanical strength make it an ideal choice for manufacturing aircraft components such as engine parts, brackets, seals, and electrical connectors. With the growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the need to reduce overall weight, PEEK has emerged as a preferred material in this sector.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type:
• Glass Filled
• Carbon Filled
• Unfilled
• Others
By End-Use Industry:
• Electrical & Electronics
• Aerospace
• Automotive
• Oil & Gas
• Medical
• Others
Segment Analysis:
By Type, Glass-filled PEEK is expected to experience significant growth in the industry due to increased demand for components with better stiffness and strength. Applications in electronics, electrical, and industrial sectors are anticipated to fuel this segment's expansion.
Key Regional Development:
The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the leading consumer of PEEK due to rising demand in domestic markets. Increased applications in electrical & electronics, aerospace, and automotive sectors, especially in countries like China and South Korea, contribute to the region's dominance. Factors like high economic growth, a booming electronics market, and the global shift of production capacities to emerging markets further drive demand.
North America is another key market for PEEK, driven by its use in various industries, including electrical, aerospace, marine, and healthcare. Rising demand for consumer electronics and strong purchasing power contribute to the region's growth.
Key Drivers :
• Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) is a high-performance thermoplastic polymer that offers exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance properties. It has gained significant popularity across various industries due to its unique characteristics and versatile applications. Several key drivers contribute to the growth of the PEEK market:
• Increasing demand from the aerospace industry: PEEK's lightweight nature, high strength-to-weight ratio, and excellent resistance to extreme temperatures make it an ideal material for aerospace applications. It is used in aircraft components such as brackets, connectors, seals, and electrical insulation systems. The growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the need for lightweight materials drive the adoption of PEEK in this sector.
Key Takeaways:
• The PEEK Market is set to exceed USD 1.04 billion by 2030, driven by its exceptional properties in high-end applications.
• Glass-filled PEEK is expected to witness significant growth, fueled by demand for components with superior stiffness and strength.
• Asia-Pacific emerges as the leading consumer due to increasing applications in diverse sectors, showcasing high economic growth and a robust electronics market.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2021, Evonik introduced a new 3D printable filament based on PEEK, offering high-temperature and chemical-resistant properties for demanding industrial plastic parts.
• In January 2020, Yingkou Xingfu Chemical Company Limited and Victrex Hong Kong Limited entered into an agreement to build a manufacturing facility for a new PEEK polymer in Liaoning, China, catering to growing customer demands.
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Challenge: Limited Awareness and High Cost
• One of the major challenges faced by the Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) market is the limited awareness among end-users about its benefits and applications. PEEK is a high-performance thermoplastic that offers exceptional mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance properties. However, due to its relatively recent introduction in various industries, many potential users are not fully aware of its capabilities.
• This lack of awareness often leads to a hesitation in adopting PEEK as a substitute for traditional materials such as metals or other plastics. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and oil & gas could greatly benefit from PEEK's unique properties. However, without proper knowledge about its advantages and potential applications, these industries may continue to rely on conventional materials.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1496
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market, By Type
9. Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market, By End-Use Industry
10. Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 USA
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 The Netherlands
10.3.7 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 South Korea
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 The Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Israel
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.4 Rest
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11. Company Profiles
11.1.1 Financial
11.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
11.1.3 SWOT Analysis
11.1.4 The SNS view
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Benchmark
12.2 Market Share analysis
12.3 Recent Developments
13. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube