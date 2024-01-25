ACT EU Training for non-commercial sponsors: Transitioning trials to the CTR (CTIS) , Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 9 February 2024, 10:00 (CET) to 9 February 2024, 13:00 (CET)

This training event aims to support non-commercial sponsors of clinical trials in transitioning their clinical trials that are expected to continue after 30 January 2025 from the Clinical Trials Directive to the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 536/2014). Moreover, the event will provide useful training in preparing new clinical trials following the Clinical Trial Regulation (CTR).

From 31 January 2025 onwards only the CTR and its Delegated Acts will apply. Sponsors, therefore, need to transition any trials that will continue after 30 January 2025 from the Clinical Trials Directive to the legal framework of the CTR.

During the event, representatives from the Member States and EMA will provide guidance and resources to support non-commercial sponsors in transitioning their trials to the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS). CTIS is the business tool of the CTR, and it acts as a single-entry point for clinical trial authorisation and supervision in the European Economic Area.

The event is addressed to non-commercial sponsors with limited or basic experience in CTIS. To be better prepared for this event, sponsors are encouraged to consult the CTIS training and support materials, including the CTIS sponsor handbook and the online training modules. Sponsors will also have the opportunity to ask questions on the topic before and during the event.

The event will be live broadcast and no registration is required for those wishing to follow the live broadcast on EMA’s website.

A video recording is made available after the event. Processing and publication of the video recording typically take up to 60 days. Please subscribe to the clinical trials newsletter for updates on the availability of video recordings for EMA events related to clinical trials.

EMA cannot provide attendees certificates of attendance for this event.