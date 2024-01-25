Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market : The Immunoglobulin Segment to maintain its leadership status throughout 2022-2031

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

The plasma protein therapeutics market is estimated to reach $44.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by product type (Immunoglobulin, Albumins, Plasma Derived Factor VIII and Others), by Application (Hemophilia, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic purpura, Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder and Others) by End User (Hospital and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global plasma protein therapeutics generated $26,527.82 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $44,296.78 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global plasma protein therapeutics market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of key strategies by major players, a notable increase in product approvals and launches, and a rising demand for advanced therapeutics driven by the prevalence of autoimmune disorders and other chronic diseases. The surge in demand for effective treatment solutions is also contributing to market expansion. However, stringent regulations governing the handling of plasma protein products are anticipated to impede market growth. Conversely, the ongoing technological advancements present promising opportunities for the expansion of the plasma protein therapeutics market in the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the plasma protein therapeutics market faced a downturn.

However, after the pandemic restrictions are lifted, it is expected that the supply of plasma will increase, leading to an increase in the production and availability of plasma-derived therapies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the immunoglobulin segment dominated the global plasma protein therapeutics market, capturing over 50% of the total revenue. It is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. This dominance and projected growth can be attributed to the expanding availability of innovative immunoglobulin products and advancements in therapeutic administration, including the development of subcutaneous immunoglobulin products.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the Hemophilia segment claimed the largest market share in the global plasma protein therapeutics market, representing almost three-fifths of the total revenue. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by the growing number of individuals diagnosed with hemophilia and the increased availability of plasma protein therapeutic options for hemophilia treatment. On the other hand, the primary immunodeficiency disorder segment is anticipated to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the use of plasma protein therapeutics for treating primary immunodeficiency and the high prevalence of this disorder.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plasma protein therapeutics market revenue, owing to rise in investments for plasma protein therapeutics research, increase in cases of rare diseases and high prevalence of immunological disorders. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to enhancements in healthcare facilities and improvements in patient awareness about plasma protein therapeutics.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Octapharma Ag

Grifols, S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Adma Biologics Inc

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Kedrion, Spa

Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd

Bayer AG

