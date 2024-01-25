Submit Release
Navigating Tomorrow: ebankIT Unveils Comprehensive Trends and Predictions Report for the Banking Industry

ebankIT shares strategic insights to enable leaders & innovators to prepare for the changes and disruption on the horizon for financial institutions in 2024.

This report is not just a reflection of where the industry is heading; it's a guiding light for CIOs and banking leaders navigating the complexities of an ever-evolving market.”
— Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT
PORTO, PORTUGAL, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dive into the future of the banking industry by reading the highly anticipated “Unchartered Territory: Digital Banking Trends and Predictions 2024” report by ebankIT. This comprehensive report explores the transformative themes shaping the banking landscape such as AI, Open Banking, ​​Hyper Automation and more, while offering a strategic roadmap for tech leaders to navigate the unpredictable market.

​​The report highlights the steady progression of AI in banking operations, ​​discusses the global expansion of Open Banking ​which is ​fostering collaboration between financial institutions and fintechs, and explores innovative strategies to enhance customer-centricity and personalization in the digital age.​ ​​

​​​It shows how the banking industry is embracing the future with composable applications and cloud banking, revolutionizing the way applications are developed, and demonstrates that adopting a modular approach that enhances flexibility and scalability is vital to gain a competitive edge.​​​​

​​​“We are excited to share our insights into the future of banking with the release of our Trends and Predictions Report for 2024," said Renato Oliveira, ebankIT CEO. "This report is not just a reflection of where the industry is heading; it's a guiding light for CIOs and banking leaders navigating the complexities of an ever-evolving market."

The full report is available for download on ebankIT website.

