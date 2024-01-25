Driving Efficiency: An In-Depth Analysis of the Parking Management Systems Market

Allied Market Research_Logo

Parking Management Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering, by Deployment Model by Parking Site

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parking management system market help people, businesses to manage the vehicle parking facilities efficiently. It offer security, safety, and privacy for the vehicles. It is a set of tools and processes used to control and manage the use of parking spaces in a given area. This includes tracking and monitoring the number of available spaces, assigning permits & fees, and enforcing rules and regulations. It may also include providing access to information about available spaces and locating specific cars within the system. This system helps to reduce overall expenditure on parking and its maintenance.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/A48301

Increasing smart cities, rising urbanization, and increasing demand for connected vehicles are factors accelerating the demand for parking management systems globally. As per The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2021, the sale of motor vehicles increased to 82.7 million, which is an increase of 5% compared to previous year. In addition, the sale of commercial vehicles witnessed growth an annual growth of 5.7% in 2021.

Governments in several countries have started implementing smart city initiatives to improve the quality of life and reduce traffic congestion. As part of these initiatives, governments are investing in parking management systems to improve parking efficiency. However, high implementation cost, threat to cyber security are the factors, that can disrupt the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Technological advancements such as the use of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analysis, and Internet of Things have enabled the development of sophisticated parking management systems that enable efficient parking, access control, and security. The emergence of these technologies is transforming the parking management systems market. Companies must invest in these new technologies to remain competitive and capitalize on the changing landscape.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

By offering: The parking management systems market is categorized by offering; solution and services. These solutions include parking guidance solution, parking reservation system, parking analytics, and others. Its services include consulting, training, parking facility maintenance, and others.

By deployment model: The parking management systems market is segmented by deployment model namely on-premise and cloud. On-premise parking management systems are typically hardware and software solutions that are installed within an organization's physical premises. On the other hand, cloud parking management systems are hosted in the cloud and accessed remotely.

By parking site: The parking management systems market is divided by parking site; on-street and off-street. On-street segment typically consists of sensors, cameras, and software to monitor the availability of parking spaces and to collect data on parking usage. This information can be used to help drivers make more efficient parking choices, reducing traffic congestion and pollution. Whereas the off-street parking management system automates a vehicle parking system by optimizing the parking space. This type of facilities can be both indoors and outdoors.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/parking-management-systems-market/purchase-options

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The Asia-Pacific parking management system market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of connected and automated parking systems, rising demand for automated parking management solutions in the residential sector, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of parking management systems. The market is also propelled by the increasing use of smart parking systems in commercial and public sectors, implementation of innovative technologies such as big data and analytics, and increasing government initiatives for smart city development. The Smart City Mission in India, which was launched in 2015, is expected to complete in June 2023. In 2016, government of India identified smart parking solutions as one of the major infrastructure element and introduced sensor-based smart parking systems.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

This section includes the key financial metrics, operating segmentation, business description, geographical coverage, and recent developments by the company in the area of parking management systems market. There are some other important players in the market such as Flowbird Group, Get My Parking, IPS Group, ParkMobile, TIBA Parking Systems, and others.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A48301

With the rising popularity of parking management systems, the market is becoming increasingly competitive. Companies are vying for market share, creating a highly competitive landscape. This has led to a reduction in prices, as well as an increase in the number of features and services being offered. The companies are competing on various grounds like price, geographical presence, automation and implementing different strategies like acquisition, new product development to expand their businesses. For instance, in October 2022, Flowbird Group launched the ParkNYC mobile parking app. It allows motorists to conveniently pay for on-street parking and municipal parking lots using a mobile device. This app has been implemented by New York City Department of Transportation. Similarly, in December 2021, Verra Mobility completed the acquisition of T2 Systems, a provider of parking management solutions in North America.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• T2 Systems

• Nex Valet LLC

• Flash Parking, Inc.

• 3M, Passport Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Q-Free ASA

• SAP SE

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Amano Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 -

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/valet-parking-technology-market-A10759

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/truck-parking-air-conditioner-market

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-parking-brake-market-A09730