Hunters and anglers are reminded that license permits are only valid for one calendar year

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in the Magic Valley region are reminding hunters and anglers that purchase hunting or fishing permits as additions to their licenses that the permits are only valid for one calendar year. Permits can include a two-pole fishing permit, migratory bird permit, sharp-tailed grouse permit or hound hunter permit.

Officers are finding that hunters and anglers assume that permits are valid for the duration of their license, but that is not the case.

The most common misunderstanding is when a hunter or angler purchases a 3-year license with one or more permits added to their purchase, these permits are only valid for one calendar year. If the permits were purchased the first year of their license, these permits must be purchased again for each year the license is still valid. Be sure to check the valid dates listed beneath the permit on paper licenses, or the expiration date for the permit on the hard card.

Likewise, if a hunter or angler purchases a sportsman’s package in 2023 and adds a two-pole permit and a migratory bird permit – these permits don’t automatically follow if the license buyer simply renews their sportsman’s package in 2024. The hunter or angler must specifically ask to renew their previous year’s permits when they purchase their next year’s license or when they choose to auto-renew their license.

Permits can always be added at a later date but will not be printed on the current hard card. Please remember to carry the paper copy, or proof of purchase, of the permit along with the hard card.

Please contact your local Fish and Game office if you have questions about license products.