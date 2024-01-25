Harnessing the Power of Data: Cloudbeds and Lighthouse Announce Strategic Partnership

San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, a global leader in hospitality management software, today announced its strategic partnership with Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight), a leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies and is poised to bring unparalleled value to Cloudbeds' and Lighthouse's customers.

Lighthouse is renowned for its award-winning products that transform complex data into user-friendly market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools. Serving a vast network of over 65,000 hotels across 185 countries, Lighthouse enables hoteliers to enhance performance and maximize revenue growth by leveraging data-backed market intelligence with the most accurate, real-time data from multiple sources, all on one platform.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Lighthouse in this strategic partnership," said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "Lighthouse's position as a global leader in market intelligence aligns perfectly with Cloudbeds' commitment to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry. Together, we aim to enhance the capabilities of our platform and empower hoteliers with advanced analytics and insights."

"Hoteliers are increasingly asking for solutions that are easy to use and future-ready in order to navigate the complexities of the market," said Jeremy Gréant, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Lighthouse. "Our partnership with Cloudbeds is a testament to our mutual commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers. By combining Cloudbeds' leading platform with Lighthouse's cutting-edge market intelligence, we are equipping hoteliers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, maximize revenue, and enhance the guest experience."

As Cloudbeds and Lighthouse embark on this collaborative journey, the hospitality industry can anticipate a new era of data-driven decision-making, enhanced revenue management, and elevated guest experiences.

Both companies will be sharing news of the partnership during FITUR Madrid on Jan. 24-26 in Hall 8. The Cloudbeds team will be at booth 8D10 and the Lighthouse team will be at stand 2.

