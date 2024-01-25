Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,288 in the last 365 days.

Harnessing the Power of Data: Cloudbeds and Lighthouse Announce Strategic Partnership

San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, a global leader in hospitality management software, today announced its strategic partnership with Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight), a leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies and is poised to bring unparalleled value to Cloudbeds' and Lighthouse's customers.

Lighthouse is renowned for its award-winning products that transform complex data into user-friendly market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools. Serving a vast network of over 65,000 hotels across 185 countries, Lighthouse enables hoteliers to enhance performance and maximize revenue growth by leveraging data-backed market intelligence with the most accurate, real-time data from multiple sources, all on one platform.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Lighthouse in this strategic partnership," said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. "Lighthouse's position as a global leader in market intelligence aligns perfectly with Cloudbeds' commitment to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry. Together, we aim to enhance the capabilities of our platform and empower hoteliers with advanced analytics and insights."

"Hoteliers are increasingly asking for solutions that are easy to use and future-ready in order to navigate the complexities of the market," said Jeremy Gréant, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Lighthouse. "Our partnership with Cloudbeds is a testament to our mutual commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers. By combining Cloudbeds' leading platform with Lighthouse's cutting-edge market intelligence, we are equipping hoteliers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, maximize revenue, and enhance the guest experience."

As Cloudbeds and Lighthouse embark on this collaborative journey, the hospitality industry can anticipate a new era of data-driven decision-making, enhanced revenue management, and elevated guest experiences. 

Both companies will be sharing news of the partnership during FITUR Madrid on Jan. 24-26 in Hall 8.  The Cloudbeds team will be at booth 8D10 and the Lighthouse team will be at stand 2. 


Nancy Huang
Cloudbeds
nancy.huang@cloudbeds.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Harnessing the Power of Data: Cloudbeds and Lighthouse Announce Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more