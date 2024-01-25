Batteries Procurement Market Projected to Surge to USD 94.15 Billion by 2025 with CAGR 14% - 15% | ELINT Market Research
The research valued the Global Batteries Market at USD 61.91 billion in 2022 and the expected growth to USD 94.15 billion by 2025, with a 14% to 15% CAGR.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report on the Batteries Market by ELINT Market Research offers an encouraging forecast. The research valued the global market at USD 61.91 billion in 2022 and the expected growth to USD 94.15 billion by 2025, with CAGRs ranging from 14% to 15%. The statistics show a positive growth trajectory, indicating several opportunities within the sector, especially the growing EV industry. The battery industry is experiencing tremendous growth as the significant increase in the electric vehicle industry propels it. The report highlights the fundamental contribution of the EV industry towards the upsurge in the demand for sophisticated battery technologies.
ELINT's research report supports a positive outlook for the electric vehicles market, emphasizing China's leadership. China records an impressive sale of 1.2 million EVs in 2021, making itself the world's largest market and maintaining its position as a global leader. It highlights China's strength, which made up more than 43% of global sales of electric cars in 2020-2021. This dominance strengthens the batteries market position and shows a favorable arena for market participants. China remains the one to look out for by industry actors looking for growth and expansion opportunities.
The battery industry is a global one encompassing the production, distribution, and innovation of electrical energy conversion and storage devices for future use. These devices exist in various forms, from the traditional alkaline battery to the modern-day lithium-ion battery used in electrocarriers and renewable energy systems. Batteries range from consumer-based to automotive and renewable energy to industrial equipment.
Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Growing Renewable Energy Integration Drives Significant Market Growth
One of the critical drivers for the batteries market is the global move towards sustainable transportation. The growing use of electric vehicles, governmental incentives, and environmental regulations create a massive demand for high-performance batteries. A global push towards sustainable and clean energy solutions drives it. Advanced batteries are used in the energy storage system, allowing the capture and utilization of renewable energy to supply it consistently. Innovations in battery technology include increasing energy density, longer life span, and faster charging speed to fuel market expansion. Solid-state batteries and next-generation chemistries are pointing to a brighter energy storage future. Secondly, the electric mobility revolution offers battery manufacturers incredible chances. The next few years are critical to improving the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and creating high-capacity batteries that will determine future transport.
Key Highlights for the Batteries Market
The lithium-ion batteries segment will continue to dominate the global batteries industry from 2023 through 2025. It reveals a change in energy storage technologies and lithium-ion batteries as leaders because of higher energy density, long cycle life, and everyday applicability.
From 2023 to 2025, Asia-Pacific will lead the market, taking up to half of the total sales and holding this position through the forecast period. It could result from the quick growth of industries, urbanization, and energy storage requirement growth.
The global batteries industry will see strong growth led by the automotive industry, with a significant increase of its stake to 25% by 2025. The rise is due to the increasing uptake of EVs and the automotive industry's sustainability efforts.
Batteries Market Regional Dynamics
Asia Pacific is a vital market for the batteries industry. It has high market maturity supported by innovative technologies. In research and development, Japan, China, and South Korea lead the way with lithium-ion batteries. The region is one of the significant areas that should be considered a leading place in the emerging electric mobility market, defined by the pronounced commitment to sustainable transport solutions. In addition, high penetration levels of renewable energy among the different countries within the region showcase the growing importance of advanced battery technologies in the Asia-Pacific.
Although North America and Europe are immature markets compared to the Asia Pacific in the batteries market, they remain potent players on the global scene, with each region having a distinct role. A rise in the environmentally conscious population increases investment in both regions' green and environmentally friendly energy projects. Government programs and incentives promote the growing demand for batteries, among other factors that boost the demand for these electric cars.
Notable Developments in the Batteries Market
Zeekr, the electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the production of a new battery that can travel more than 500km only after charging for no more than 15 minutes. It addresses charger time and range anxiety, common among many potential EV adopters.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials has obtained a significant European patent for lithium-ion battery recycling in its latest breakthrough. It comes at a crucial time when the international community is intensively trying to find feasible ways of tackling the environmental effects caused by e-waste.
Leading Players in the Batteries Market
Various contributors to the global batteries market have different roles in guiding the market trends. Among notable players in this landscape are Tesla, Samsung SDI, Saft Batteries, LG Chem, Panasonic, CATL, and BYD. Several players are committed to continuous investment in research and development projects, forging essential associations, enhancing the production scale, and sustaining their competitive position in the market.
Major Questions Addressed in the Batteries Market Report
What is the current valuation of the global batteries market, and what is the projected growth by 2025?
The global market is presently worth USD 61.91 billion and is forecasted to grow to USD 94.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR between 14% and 15%.
What factors are driving the growth of the batteries market?
The main driving factors are increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs), more renewable energy integrations, new battery technologies, and global efforts for green and clean energy solutions.
Which regions are significant batteries market players, and what factors influence their contribution?
Regarding market maturation and technological sophistication, the Asia Pacific region is ahead. North America and Europe are distinct as environmental awareness, government schemes, and an upsurge in electric vehicles drive them.
