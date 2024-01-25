Reina Lombardi of Creative Clinician's Corner to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Art therapy is often confusing, and people don’t really understand it,” explains our guest. “Perhaps they think that they understand it. However, once you learn about it, you realize that there is more about it than previously thought.” One woman passionately seeks to educate others about art therapy. This is the story of Reina Lombardi.

Reina Lombardi is the owner of Creative Clinician’s Corner, where she produces the podcast The Creative Psychotherapist, and provides consultations for those interested in becoming an art therapist. Additionally, she owns Florida Art Therapy Services where she and a team of therapists serve their community.

The American Art Therapy Association explains art therapy as the following. “Art therapy, facilitated by a professional art therapist, effectively supports personal and relational treatment goals as well as community concerns. Art therapy is used to improve cognitive and sensorimotor functions, foster self-esteem, and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills, reduce and resolve conflicts and distress, and advance societal and ecological change.”

“I have always been into the arts – poetry, journaling, pictures,” recalls Reina. “It’s the way I processed my youth experience. As an undergraduate, I started to pursue a degree in nursing but quickly realized that I did not like it, save for the aspect of connecting with people. I then switched to an art major. I then learned about a volunteering opportunity with a non-profit organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities using the arts. This is where I learned about art therapy. From that moment on, I started researching it, and decided that this is what I want to do. I applied to Leslie University in Cambridge, Massachusetts for graduate studies in expressive art therapy. After, I went back to Florida and worked for a number of different agencies. As there were not a lot of job opportunities tailored specifically for art therapists, I had to make my own way, which I ultimately did by opening up my practice.”

Owning Florida Art Therapy Services, a group practice that was established in 2015, Reina provides art therapy to clients. “In my practice, we serve whoever needs help,” explains Reina. “We do that by integrating creative arts into mental health therapy. It could be any of several artistic mediums – movement, drama, visual arts, music, expressive writing, or intermodal – Someone that integrates any or all forms of artistic expression. I personally and professionally offer intermodal services to clients.”

“When working with an art therapist, they will use art in a way to assess the situation,” clarifies Reina. “We then create art interventions to help address the issues at hand. In some cases, the individual has created some art and then we process the meaning of that. In some instances, it’s the art process itself that is used to facilitate a therapeutic experience. It could be several ways depending on the therapist, their approach, and the unique challenges regarding the client. Art can be used at any stage of treatment. Ultimately, it’s not about creating art, but instead is more process oriented.”

“I provide individual consultations to those that want to build an art therapy practice of their own,” notes Reina. “I discuss strategies on how to establish a practice. I also explain how to determine what their fees should be. I even advise people on how to market their business.”

“I also run a Mastermind Group,” adds Reina. “Occurring weekly throughout the year, folks can share ideas, receive accountability and support for the goals that they are trying to accomplish surrounding the establishment of a practice. I help others step out into uncharted territory.”

“As a free resource to those that aspire to become an art therapist, I host a podcast called The Creative Psychotherapist,” mentions Reina. “Having launched in 2020, I interview different professionals including creative arts therapists and expressive arts therapists about their approach to treatment. This also includes how they have built their own practices, and how they have used their creativity and ingenuity to develop products and services that serve their communities and to help them earn extra money.”

As she has been a practicing art therapist for over twenty years, Reina’s future plans include to place more emphasis on consulting and educating, with the knowledge that she has amassed throughout her career.

“What I have to say in conclusion is two-fold,” explains Reina. “First, when it comes to art therapy services, if you are struggling and you need help, there are many talented and caring individuals available to help you with whatever it is that you are going through. I would encourage you to reach out to an experienced expressive arts or creative arts therapist. Second, if you are a creative arts therapist that is looking to grow and build your own practice, please check out my podcast.”

