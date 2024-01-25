Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

25 January 2024 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia’s Financial Statement Release 2023 will be published on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The Financial Statement Release is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 10.30 a.m. Aktia’s CEO Juha Hammarén and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2023-q4-results . Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. 010 247 6236, outi.henriksson(at)aktia.fi

Anne-Mari Smolander, Communications/IR, tel. 050 563 9496, anne-mari.smolander(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 13.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.