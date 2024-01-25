Global Femtocell Market Analysis 2028: Revenue Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast

The increase in the need for wireless networks for business due to shifting business toward digitization boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the global femtocell market grew to a market size of $304.8 million in 2013, and expected to attain a market size of $3,712 million by 2020. Technological advancements and reduction in cost of femtocell devices are the two major factors driving the femtocell market.

A femtocell is a compact, low-power cellular base station that operates in conjunction with a mobile service provider network through standard broadband and cable services. Serving as a potential replacement for Wi-Fi routers, femtocells are specifically crafted for use in residential or office settings. Home-based femtocells typically accommodate up to four connections, while commercial variants can support connections for up to 16 users. This cost-effective solution is ideal for providing high-speed internet access.

Femtocells are chiefly used in commercial, consumer and public access areas. However, it is largely used in home-based connections to enhance the mobile network. In 2012, more than 30% of mobile calls originated from home users and it is expected that in the next few years, the majority of voice call packet data will originate from home settings. Rise in disposable income levels, and advancement in network technologies such as 4G, are some driving factors of femtocell market in residential applications. However, high cost of femtocell for home applications and lack of awareness of femtocell technology are hindering the growth of femtocell market.

Femtocell technology market is segmented into two categories, namely SIP/IMS technology and IU-H technology. The technology market is majorly driven by increased application for IMS technology in small and medium enterprises and reduction in cost of IU-H technology. Increases in applications of IMS/SIP femtocell among residential users have increased the growth of femtocell devices. IU-H technology has a major market share compared to SIP technology due to its multiple applications in networking services.

The global femtocell market by types is segmented into three major categories such as 2G, 3G and 4G femtocell. The transition of femtocell technologies from one generation to another is increasing the importance of the femtocell devices. The companies are gaining competitive advantage by manufacturing advanced femtocells. The commercialization of multimode femtocell has diversified the applications of 3G and 4G femtocell.

Increasing number of Smartphone users has given rise to the need of fast, reliable and seamless network connectivity. Femtocell is a technology that can deliver cost effective and efficient network service. Increased adoption of broadband services and mobile phone usage for video conferencing, software/music downloading and online gaming are driving the growth femtocell market.

Advancement in equipments and their capacity are the main factors to be analyzed by companies before adopting femtocell devices. Due to the cost involved in installing femtocell devices, the Asia-Pacific region is not readily accepting the femtocell technology. Lack of awareness is also acting as a restraint for the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. Emerging technologies such as LTE 4G technology is dominating the developed economics. This report provides an in-depth intelligence on key strategies adopted by top companies engaged in manufacturing and service providing of femtocell devices.

Depending on application, the indoor segment dominated the femtocell market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to numerous benefits provided by this indoor femtocell such as it can fulfill the demands for high-speed voice and data traffic for the indoor users. However, the outdoor segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years, as the outdoors femtocells allow end users such as railway & metro station authority and airport maintenance authority to focus on their major activities such as providing new features for heavy user base and protection from incident such as network jamming due to heavy user traffic, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global femtocell market.

Based on type, the 4G femtocell segment dominates the overall femtocell market share globally. This is attributed to heavy adoption of 4G network around the globe and ability of 4G femtocell to replace existing Wi-Fi API solution which consume high power to operate. However, the static 5G femtocell segment record highest growth in the market. However, the 5G femtocells type is expected to witness highest growth, as the 5G technology is emerging across the globe and it is a low latency networking technology, which will provide low cost and high-speed internet having 1 Gbps data speed. Which further boosts its adoption among the end users.

Depending upon the end use, residential end-users generated the highest revenue in the femtocell market in 2020, and it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This revenue growth is attributed to high demand of cost-effective wireless internet service for residential users as well as high penetration of use of smartphones and wearable devices in users. However, the commercial segment was the highest growing segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increasing demand for low latency, high speed, and secure internet connection in commercial spaces.

North America emerged as the top revenue generator and is poised to maintain this leadership during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the telecommunications sector, marked by the widespread adoption of 5G and an increased demand for internet provider devices capable of handling heavy internet traffic. Meanwhile, a significant surge in the utilization of femtocell technology has been observed in the Asia-Pacific region. This surge can be attributed to the region's large population, which has created an extensive pool of mobile subscribers for telecom companies. Additionally, Asia-Pacific stands as the largest contributor to the global count of mobile internet subscribers and is expected to continue adding more subscribers to its network in the years to come. The region is poised for substantial growth in femtocell deployments, fueled by a notable shift toward digital transformation and technological advancements in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

This report provides an in-depth profile of some key market players in the femtocell market are China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc., and ZTE Corporation. This study includes market trends, femtocell market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

