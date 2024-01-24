Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1334
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1334
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1047
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, JANUARY 24, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 24, 2024
AN ACT
Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 31 from the
intersection with First Street to the intersection with Yoder
Avenue in the Borough of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County,
as the Mayor Gerald D. Lucia Memorial Highway.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The Mayor Gerald D. Lucia Memorial Highway.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows:
(1) Gerald "Jerry" D. Lucia was born July 30, 1945, in
Scottdale and was a member of the first graduating class of
Geibel High School in 1964.
(2) Mayor Lucia served the Mount Pleasant Borough as its
elected mayor for 36 years, having won another four-year term
shortly before his death which, if completed, would have made
40 years as mayor.
(3) Mayor Lucia was a 46-year member of the Mount
Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department serving as chief for 31
years.
(4) Mayor Lucia was named Pennsylvania State Mayor of
