Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1334

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1334

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1047

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, JANUARY 24, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 24, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 31 from the

intersection with First Street to the intersection with Yoder

Avenue in the Borough of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County,

as the Mayor Gerald D. Lucia Memorial Highway.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The Mayor Gerald D. Lucia Memorial Highway.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows:

(1) Gerald "Jerry" D. Lucia was born July 30, 1945, in

Scottdale and was a member of the first graduating class of

Geibel High School in 1964.

(2) Mayor Lucia served the Mount Pleasant Borough as its

elected mayor for 36 years, having won another four-year term

shortly before his death which, if completed, would have made

40 years as mayor.

(3) Mayor Lucia was a 46-year member of the Mount

Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department serving as chief for 31

years.

(4) Mayor Lucia was named Pennsylvania State Mayor of

