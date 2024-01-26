Global Automotive Glass Replacement Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The automotive glass replacement market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $54.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The growth in the automotive glass replacement market is due to the increased automotive production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive glass replacement market share. Major players in the automotive glass replacement market include AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA.

Automotive Glass Replacement Market Segments

• By Product: Tempered, Laminated

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial

• By Application: Windscreen, Backlite, Sidelite, Sunroof, Other Applications

• By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket Replacement (ARG)

• By Geography: The global automotive glass replacement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive glass replacement refers to the act of substituting damaged glass components of an automobile with a new one. It is used to keep the car's structural integrity intact, give the driver a clear vision of the road, and guarantee constant safety.

The main types of automotive glass replacement products are tempered and laminated, which are used in various types of vehicles, including passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles. Tempered or toughened glass is a type of glass that has undergone precise thermal or chemical processing to make it stronger than regular glass. These are used for several applications, such as windscreen, backlite, sidelite, sunroof, and others, and are used by several end-users, including original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket replacements (ARG).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Glass Replacement Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Glass Replacement Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Glass Replacement Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Glass Replacement Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Glass Replacement Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Glass Replacement Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

