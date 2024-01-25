Hadoop Market Trends 2030: Growth Drivers, Insights and Future Outlook

Hadoop Market

The increase in demand for data analytics positively impacts the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hadoop market was estimated at $26.74 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $340.35 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in depth study of the market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Hadoop, managed by the Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source project designed for distributed processing, particularly for extensive data analysis across various industries. Its cost-effectiveness, in comparison to conventional tools like Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), makes it an attractive choice. Originally conceived as a robust and efficient distributed platform, Hadoop's implementation brings advantages such as scalability, reducing operational costs, and leveraging commodity hardware for reliable distribution.

The Hadoop architecture stands out with simpler algorithms and increased data availability compared to complex algorithms and raw data approaches. The global Hadoop market experiences growth driven by its cost-effective and rapid data processing capabilities, especially for large volumes of unstructured data. The rising demand for data analytics also contributes positively to market expansion.

Despite these benefits, challenges hinder the growth of the Hadoop market. Security concerns related to Hadoop architecture, distributed computing, and data access, as well as fragmented data, pose obstacles. However, opportunities for market expansion arise from ongoing partnerships, funding initiatives in the Hadoop market, and advancements in data fusion. These factors are expected to play a crucial role in the market's growth during the forecast period.

Increase in competition in the business environment, rise in adoption of Hadoop-as-a-Service by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and flexibility and agility for businesses provided by Hadoop drive the growth of the global Hadoop market. On the other hand, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness regarding the advantages of Hadoop technology impede the market. Nevertheless, ongoing partnerships and funding taking place and growth in popularity of e-commerce are anticipated to present worthwhile opportunities to market players.

Impact of Covid-19 Scenarios on Hadoop Market:

• The termination of the Mobile World Congress has enormously affected the market income, as such international shows offer biggest exposures to products and solutions and companies get a chance to meet new clients and seal new partnerships.

• At the same time, the unpredictable circumstances during the pandemic has led organizations to decline their investments on new business models. Companies suspended hiring workforce and every additional expense apart from essentials.

• Nevertheless, as the situations are coming under control, government bodies all over the world are initiating to ease off the regulations. Also, the industry players are strategically recovering with the requirements of the situation.

Based on end-user, the market is divided based on BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, energy & utility, trade & transportation, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fifth of the global Hadoop market. However, the trade and transportation segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.7% during the forecast period.

Depending on the industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest market share in the Hadoop market due to huge amount of data generated in the telecom sector through call records, text messages, and data transfer. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing data generation in the logistics department and Hadoop deployment for handling this generated data.

Region-wise, the Hadoop market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in business analytics software to sustain growth and improve productivity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in emerging economies is expected to boost the Hadoop market size.

The major market players profiled in the Hadoop market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Dell EMC, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic Corporation, and Teradata Corporation.

