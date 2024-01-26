Malted Wheat Flour Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The malted wheat flour market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the malted wheat flour market size is predicted to reach $50.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the malted wheat flour market is due to an increase in consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest malted wheat flour market share. Major players in the malted wheat flour market include Malteurop Groupe S.A., Crisp Malting Group, Cargill Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, Munton’s PLC, Simpsons Malt Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd.

Malted Wheat Flour Market Segments

• By Product Type: Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour, Non-Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour

• By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery And Confectionery, Nutrition Industry, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global malted wheat flour market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Malted wheat flour refers to flour manufactured from wheat grains that have been thoroughly germinated, cleaned, and processed into flour under controlled conditions. Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and food applications. The malted wheat flour is used in bread to improve the texture of the soft part.

The main types of malted wheat flour are diastatic malted wheat flour and non-diastatic malted wheat flour. Diastatic malted wheat flour refers to a grain that has been sprouted, dried, and pounded into a powder, commonly wheat. Diastatic is used by bread bakers to ensure a high rise, excellent texture, and a nice brown crust. The applications of malted wheat flour include food and beverage, bakery and confectionery, the nutrition industry, and other applications.

