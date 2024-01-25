Beyond Buttons: Automotive HMI Market Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 11.1% | CLARION CO., LTD, CLARION CO.

Automotive HMI Market

Growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market.

The growth of the global automotive HMI market is driven by the increasing demand for improved real-time monitoring of vehicle for the driver and enhanced user experience

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automotive HMI Market size is registered to reach $33.5 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2018 to 2025. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The future of automotive HMI industry looks promising. Advancements in AI, AR, and voice user interface will continue to shape the evolution of HMIs, providing more natural and intuitive ways for humans to interact with their vehicles. The integration of facial recognition, biometric sensors, and emotion detection may further personalize the driving experience.

The evolution of automotive human machine interface (HMI) reflects a dynamic fusion of cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing user experience, safety, and connectivity. All modern automobiles come with various HMI technologies.

Automobile companies are focusing on the innovations of integrated displays, voice control, and gesture controls. In December 2018, Nuance Communications, Inc. introduced new features in its Dragon Drive Platform that acts as conversational, humanized mobility assistant for button-free car of the future. Panasonic Corporation and Continental AG are leading the competition in central display and instrument cluster for automotive in 2017.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐁𝐎𝐒𝐂𝐇 𝐆𝐌𝐁𝐇, 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐂𝐎. 𝐋𝐓𝐃. (𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.), 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐎, 𝐍𝐔𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂

The growth of the global automotive HMI market is driven by the increasing demand for improved real-time monitoring of vehicle for the driver and enhanced user experience, along with a rise in focus on greater driver assistance systems. Additionally, enhancement in vehicle controls and smart access would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

The future of automotive HMI industry looks promising. Advancements in AI, AR, and voice user interface will continue to shape the evolution of HMIs, providing more natural and intuitive ways for humans to interact with their vehicles. The integration of facial recognition, biometric sensors, and emotion detection may further personalize the driving experience.

Several technological trends are shaping the evolution of automotive human machine interface. These trends collectively aim to create more intuitive, intelligent, and safer interfaces within vehicles, catering to the evolving needs and expectations of users in an increasingly connected and automated automotive landscape.

• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬 – continuous advancements in display technologies, including flexible OLEDs and augmented reality displays, are enhancing visual

interfaces. Curved screens and larger, high-resolution displays provide more immersive and informative experiences.

• 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 – improvements in voice recognition and natural language processing are making voice-controlled interfaces

more accurate and responsive. This trend aims to reduce reliance on manual input, enhancing safety and convenience.

• 𝐆𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – the development of more sophisticated gesture control systems allows users to interact with the vehicle’s HMI through intuitive

hand movements. This hands-free approach contributes to a safer driving experience.

• 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – increasingly biometric technologies like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning are being integrated into automotive HMI.

This enhances security and enables personalized user profiles for settings and preferences.

• 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝐀𝐈) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐌𝐋) - AI algorithms are being employed to analyze driver behavior, predict preferences, and offer

proactive suggestions. Machine learning helps in refining the HMI based on individual usage patterns.

• 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 – customizable and adaptive interfaces allow drivers to create personalized profiles that remember preferences,

settings, and frequently used features. This enhances the overall user experience and comfort.

• 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐀𝐑) - AR is being utilized to overlay contextual information onto the windshield or other displays, providing real time navigation

guidance, hazard alerts, and other relevant data, improving situational awareness.

• 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 – haptic feedback systems simulate the sense of touch, providing tactile responses to user inputs on touchscreens or touch sensitive

surfaces. This enhances the user’s connection with the interface, especially when eyes are on the road.

• 𝟓𝐆 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 – the integration of 5G networks enables faster and more reliable communication between the vehicle and external systems. This is

crucial for real time updates, cloud-based services, and enhanced connectivity features.

• 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐃𝐌𝐒) - advanced DMS technologies, including eye tracking and emotion detection, help assess the driver’s state and

alertness. These systems contribute to improved safety by providing warnings or interventions when necessary.

The automotive market growth is positively affected by safety regulations implemented by government for installation of airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in every vehicle. Europe and North America have been witnessed to follow these regulations more stringently as compared to Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing integrated central displays or center stack displays. Also, government of India is planning to set up its own safety authority Bharat National Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) that rates a vehicle based on safety features used inside the car. Such initiatives from various governments create awareness about the safety features that directly boost the growth of the automotive HMI display and automotive control systems market.

