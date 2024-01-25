Unisense Launches Monthly Webinar Series Discussing AI Impact In The Retail Space

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unisense a leading artificial intelligence company is proud to announce the launch of its monthly webinar series, "AI: Driving Change in the Retail Industry"

The series will occur once a month and feature industry experts in both the AI and Retail space. Each session will also include a segment for the virtual office where the Unisense team will be available to answer questions specific to the impact AI is having on retail operations, merchandising, and inventory management.

The Unisense staff will conduct the webinars via Zoom, and attendees can join the first session on January 31st at 1 pm (pst).

"Our goal is to discuss the impact of AI in the retail space," said Kevin Jaskowiak, the Chief of Marketing Officer at Unisense. "We hope to create a space for the retail community to learn about the benefits of AI, the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, and get answers to their questions from our team of experts."

Through this monthly webinar series, Unisense's goal is to create opportunities for businesses to enhance their AI knowledge and expand their growth and efficiency, ultimately leading to increased revenue and growth.

About Unisense.tech

Unisense was funded in 2020 to provide online shoppers with a more personalized experience. CEO Bharat Vijay used AI to create categories that showcase your products better, clear unsold inventory faster, and make better customer forecasts. Using AI to develop categories that showcase your products better. For more information, visit Unisense.tech

