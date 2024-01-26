1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 1, 4 butanediol market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 1, 4 butanediol market size is predicted to reach $13.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the 1, 4 butanediol market is due to the increasing automotive sector. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest 1, 4 butanediol market share. Major players in the 1, 4 butanediol market include BioAmber Inc., BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation.

1, 4 Butanediol Market Segments

•By Type: Synthetic, Bio Based

•By Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethane (PU), Others

•By End-Use: Chemical, Sports, Automotive, Electronic, Footwear, Others

•By Geography: The global 1, 4 butanediol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 1, 4 1,4-Butanediol is a colorless and water-soluble, thick fluid with a high point of boiling (230°C) at room temperature used as a source of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a recreational drug with euphoric and sedative effects. It is also utilized in the synthesis of various organic compounds, especially the solvent oxolane (also known as tetrahydrofuran, or THF). It functions as a protic solvent, prodrug, and neurotoxin

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Characteristics

3. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Trends And Strategies

4. 1, 4 Butanediol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size And Growth

……

27. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

