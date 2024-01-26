1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's 1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 1, 4 butanediol market size is predicted to reach $13.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.
The growth in the 1, 4 butanediol market is due to the increasing automotive sector. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest 1, 4 butanediol market share. Major players in the 1, 4 butanediol market include BioAmber Inc., BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation.
1, 4 Butanediol Market Segments
•By Type: Synthetic, Bio Based
•By Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethane (PU), Others
•By End-Use: Chemical, Sports, Automotive, Electronic, Footwear, Others
•By Geography: The global 1, 4 butanediol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9783&type=smp
The 1, 4 1,4-Butanediol is a colorless and water-soluble, thick fluid with a high point of boiling (230°C) at room temperature used as a source of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a recreational drug with euphoric and sedative effects. It is also utilized in the synthesis of various organic compounds, especially the solvent oxolane (also known as tetrahydrofuran, or THF). It functions as a protic solvent, prodrug, and neurotoxin
Read More On The 1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/1-4-butanediol-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Characteristics
3. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Trends And Strategies
4. 1, 4 Butanediol Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Size And Growth
……
27. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. 1, 4 Butanediol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wine-and-brandy-global-market-report
Absinthe Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/absinthe-global-market-report
Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-alcohol-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Analyzing the Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Growth Potential & Technological Advancements