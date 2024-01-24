Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,343 in the last 365 days.

Local scale extreme low pH conditions and genetic differences shape phenotypic variation in a broad dispersal copepod species

Local scale extreme low pH conditions and genetic differences shape phenotypic variation in a broad dispersal copepod species

Published 24 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: adaptation, biological response, chemistry, crustaceans, field, molecular biology, morphology, otherprocess, reproduction, South Pacific

Extreme low pH events in estuaries and upwelling areas can modulate the phenotypic and genetic diversity of natural populations. To test this hypothesis, we explored the linkage between local scale extreme low pH events, genetic diversity, and variation in fecundity-related traits (body size, egg size, and egg production rate) in the broad-dispersal copepod Acartia tonsa. We assessed genetic and phenotypic characteristics of populations by contrasting extreme low pH environments (upwelling and temperate estuary) in the coastal Southeast Pacific, under natural and experimental conditions. These populations showed significant genetic differentiation with higher diversity in mitochondrial and nuclear loci (encoding mtCOI and 18S rRNA) in the estuarine population. Copepods from this population are exposed to more frequent extreme low pH events (< 7.7), and the adult females exhibit consistent phenotypic variation in body size, egg size, and egg production rate across different cohorts. Experimental acclimation to extreme low pH conditions revealed no significant differences in fecundity-related traits between A. tonsa populations. Although these results partially support our hypothesis, the experimental findings suggest other drivers might also influence phenotypic differences in the local environments.

Aguilera V. M., Sepulveda F., von Dassow P., Gaitán-Espitia J. D., Mesas A. & Vargas C. A., 2023. Local scale extreme low pH conditions and genetic differences shape phenotypic variation in a broad dispersal copepod species. Frontiers in Marine Science 10: 1221132. doi: 10.3389/fmars.2023.1221132. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Local scale extreme low pH conditions and genetic differences shape phenotypic variation in a broad dispersal copepod species

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more