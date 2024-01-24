Marine habitat-forming species create structurally complex habitats that host macroinvertebrate communities characterized by remarkable abundance and species richness. These habitat-forming species also play a fundamental role in creating favourable environmental conditions that promote biodiversity. The deployment of artificial structures is becoming a common practice to help offset habitat loss although with mixed results. This study investigated the suitability of artificial flexible turfs mimicking the articulated coralline algae (mimics) as habitat providers and the effect of ocean acidification (OA) on early stage ecological communities associated to flexible mimics and with the mature community associated to Ellisolandia elongata natural turfs. The mimics proved to be a suitable habitat for early stage communities. During the OA mesocosms experiment, the two substrates have been treated and analysed separately due to the difference between the two communities. For early stage ecological communities associated with the mimics, the lack of a biologically active substrate does not exacerbate the effect of OA. In fact, no significant differences were found between treatments in crustaceans, molluscs and polychaetes diversity and abundance associated with the mimics. In mature communities associated with natural turfs, buffering capability of E. elongata is supporting different taxonomic groups, except for molluscs, greatly susceptible to OA.

Ragazzola F., Nannini M., Raiteri G., Bordone A., Kolzenburg R., Romanelli E., Cerrati G., Pacella D., Gabellieri L., Andreoli F., Claps G., Vasapollo C., Marchini A., Gazzola F., Castelli A., Langeneck J., Chimienti G., Pipitone C., Montesanto F. & Lombardiet C., in press. Early stage ecological communities on artificial algae showed no difference in diversity and abundance under ocean acidification. Hydrobiologia. Article.

