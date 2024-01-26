Cement board Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cement Board Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cement board market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Cement board Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cement board market size is predicted to reach $10.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the cement board market is due to the growing residential and commercial construction. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest cement board market share. Major players in the cement board market include BetonWood SRL, Swisspearl Group AG, Everest Industries Limited, Etex Group Ltd., ElementiaMateriales SAB de CV, HIL Limited,.

Cement board Market Segments

•By Product Type: Fiber Cement Board (FCB), Wood Wool Cement Board (WWCB), Wood Strand Cement Board (WSCB), Cement Bonded Particle Board (CBPB)

•By Application: Flooring, Exterior and Partition Walls, Roofing, Columns and Beams, Facades, Weatherboard, and Cladding, Acoustic and Thermal Insulation, Other Applications

•By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Institutional

•By Geography: The global cement board market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cement board, also known as back board, refers to a thin layer of concrete with a fiberglass mesh on both sides. The boards' porous nature after drying makes them easy to stick to grout and mortar. Cement boards are both heat and fire-resistant and are utilized to increase the wall surface's impact resistance and strength.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cement board Market Characteristics

3. Cement board Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cement board Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cement board Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cement board Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cement board Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

