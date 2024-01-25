St Albans Barracks/ Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000451

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/24/2024, 1612 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply Co, 38 Jay View Drive, Enosburg, VT, 05450

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/24/2024 at approximately 1612 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a retail theft at Tractor Supply Co on Jay View Drive in the town of Enosburg. The suspect involved walked out of the store with a DeWalt electric chainsaw without paying for it. The price of the item taken is $329.99. The suspect was seen getting into a maroon Ford Escape and driving north on Water Tower Road.

The Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect involved. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993