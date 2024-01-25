Manchin Announces $700k For Behavioral Health Workforce Initiative In West Virginia

January 24, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA) for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. The funding will support a behavioral health workforce initiative and is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased that DOL is investing $700,000 to help combat the current behavioral healthcare provider shortage and create a sustainable pipeline for training new providers in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “It is critical that we prioritize initiatives like this one that focus on enhancing the health and well-being of all West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for crucial behavioral and mental healthcare resources that serve our communities across the Mountain State.”

The Behavioral Health Initiative (BHI) will focus on serving West Virginians of all ages who may be dealing with behavioral and emotional challenges, mental illness, stress, trauma and substance use disorders, and will train and place behavioral health professionals in communities across West Virginia.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.