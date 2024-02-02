ProHance Appoints Saurabh Sharma as Senior Vice President (SVP) - Growth and Demand Generation

ProHance, a leading company in the global workforce management space appoints Saurabh Sharma as Senior Vice President of Growth and Demand Generation.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance announces an executive addition to its team - Saurabh Sharma, who joins as the Senior Vice President (SVP) - Growth and Demand Generation, bringing his vast experience in workforce management and enterprise transformation to the organization.

In his new capacity, he will spearhead initiatives aimed at accelerating ProHance’s growth trajectory. His primary focus will be on enhancing the Demand Generation and Marketing strategies, as well as accelerating the ‘land and expand’ strategy for the company.

ProHance is now a leader in the global workforce management space and is expanding internationally across key industry verticals of IT Services, BPO, Healthcare, GCC Shared Services, and BFSI in the US.

Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance feels that the workforce management space is transforming with many enterprises globally adopting the hybrid work model. “ProHance is well-positioned to provide a leading solution in this space. We look forward to deepening our presence in India, the Philippines, and the US. We also have aggressive growth plans in new markets like Australia, UK, and Europe. We are excited to have Saurabh on board with his deep domain knowledge and understanding of the industry we operate in. He will be able to help us scale revenue across our key customers and geographies,” he said.

Before joining ProHance, Saurabh held senior leadership positions at industry-leading companies, including GE, UBS, Cognizant, Dell, and Firstsource. His track record reflects his deep understanding of ProHance’s target customers and their needs, enabling strategic positioning of the company’s offerings and valuable contributions to future product development.

Shikha Mishra
ProHance
shikha.m@prohance.net

