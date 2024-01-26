Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach $93.66 Billion by 2028 - Population Rise and Food Security Challenges

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $93.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business research company

The crop protection chemicals market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $66.18 billion in 2023 to an estimated $70.94 billion in 2024, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to persist, reaching $93.66 billion by 2028, with a consistent CAGR of 7.2%.

Key Growth Drivers:

Population Growth and Food Security: The escalating global population is a significant catalyst for the expansion of the crop protection chemicals market. With over 2.37 billion people lacking sufficient food access in 2020, and projections of potential famine for over 660 million by 2030, the demand for high-yielding crops has intensified. Crop protection chemicals play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing need for food production, ensuring food security amid population growth.

Food Security Imperative: Increasing agricultural productivity has become imperative for ensuring global food security. Crop protection chemicals, safeguarding seeds and crops from pests and insects, contribute to enhancing agricultural productivity. The surge in global production of primary crops, witnessing a 52% increase between 2000 and 2020, further underscores the crucial role of crop protection chemicals in addressing food security challenges.

Major Players:

Key industry players, including BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, and Syngenta International AG, are instrumental in shaping the crop protection chemicals market. Their commitment to innovation and market development is pivotal in driving sustained growth.

Trends and Innovations:

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have emerged as a prominent trend in the crop protection chemicals market. Companies are actively developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demands and promote sustainable growth. Syngenta Crop Protection, for instance, introduced PLINAZOLIN technology, featuring a novel mode of action (IRAC Group 30), providing an effective solution in resistance control tactics and enhancing crop performance.

Innovative Products: Introducing innovative products has become a strategy for enhancing market profitability. Syngenta AG launched EXPLOYO Vit, a natural, pheromone-based, sprayable solution targeting the vine moth Lobesia botrana. This innovative approach aims to improve grape quality and yield, contributing to the overall efficiency of wine production.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

North America stands as the largest region in the crop protection chemicals market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period.

The crop protection chemicals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fungicide, Insecticide, Nematicide, Herbicide

2) By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

3) By Mode Of Applications: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatments, Seeds Treatments, Other Mode Of Applications

4) By Applications: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Commercials Crop

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on crop protection chemicals market size, crop protection chemicals market drivers and trends, crop protection chemicals market major players, competitors' revenues, crop protection chemicals market positioning, and crop protection chemicals market growth across geographies. The crop protection chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

