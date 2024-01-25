MPD’s Fourth Phase of the AirTag and Tile Device Pilot Program

The Metropolitan Police Department will host the fourth phase of the pilot program to distribute free digital tracking tags to District residents in the Fifth District. The last three phases were held in selected PSAs in the First, Fifth, and Sixth districts.

The upcoming distribution is for residents who live in Fifth District’s Police Service Areas (PSA) 501, 502, 503, 504, 506, and 507. Residents in these PSAs can attend the following distribution event:

5D – Thursday, January 25, 2024, 4:30 PM–7:30 PM RFK Stadium, Lot 3/ 1900 East Capitol Street, Northeast



During the distributions, MPD’s Community Outreach Officers will install the device into the resident’s vehicle and help them set up the tracking tag on their mobile device. Distribution will occur while supplies last — first come, first served. Residents must bring the car receiving the device and proof of address to be eligible.

Residents who are unsure of their designated PSA or who want more information about this program can easily find this information by visiting mpdc.dc.gov/trackmystuff

In early November, Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD announced the first phase of the pilot program that provided District drivers in selected police service areas (PSAs) with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles. Installing tracking tags in vehicles will support MPD in combatting crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable.