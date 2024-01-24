MPD Investigating Fatal Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries inside of a business. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Leon Ballard, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below (left). A stock image of the vehicle can also be seen below (right).

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24011522