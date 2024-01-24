MPD Arrests Second Man in Mother’s Day Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a second arrest has been made in the Mother’s Day shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl.

On May 14, 2023, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Sixth District Officers responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots and located evidence of a shooting. A short time later, 10-year-old Arianna Davis, of Northeast, DC, was brought to a DC Fire and EMS station with gunshot wound injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she died on May 17, 2023.

The investigation determined Arianna was riding as a passenger in a car with her family when she was struck by a stray bullet. Since the shooting, the community came forward with a number of tips and video evidence. Through community cooperation and the tireless work of MPD’s Homicide Branch, detectives were able to identify suspects.

Previously, on September 18, 2023, a 19-year-old man, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 19-year-old Dallas McKinney, of Southeast, DC, from DC Jail to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

MPD continues to search for other suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division and the FBI Washington Field Office have both offered an additional $10,000 each bringing the total possible reward amount for this case up to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

CCN: 23076033