Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Soars: Projected $364.28B by 2028, Fueled by Sustainability, Innovation

It will grow to $364.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The eco-friendly food packaging market has exhibited robust growth, advancing from $233.39 billion in 2023 to an estimated $253.77 billion in 2024, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This positive trajectory is expected to persist, with projections indicating strong growth to $364.28 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 9.5%.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

1. Increasing Awareness About Plastic Hazards:

The escalating consumer awareness regarding the detrimental impacts of plastic products on food packaging is a significant catalyst for the eco-friendly food packaging market. The widespread use of non-degradable plastic packaging has adverse environmental effects, with plastic taking centuries to decompose. Countries like Germany and Austria are leading in recycling, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices. The rising consciousness among consumers is anticipated to drive the market's growth as plastic alternatives gain prominence.

2. Rise in Ready-To-Eat Food Consumption:

The surge in the consumption of ready-to-eat food is poised to propel the eco-friendly food packaging market. With ready-to-eat and takeaway foods gaining popularity due to their convenience, eco-friendly packaging aligns with this trend by providing sustainable and convenient packaging solutions. The sales of ready-to-eat products recorded a substantial increase, underlining the shift towards on-the-go food consumption and the corresponding demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Leading Market Players:

Major companies contributing to the eco-friendly food packaging market include Amcor PLC, Mondi PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Tetra Pak International SA, BASF SE, Huhtamaki Oyj, and MeadWestvaco, among others. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for advanced and sustainable packaging solutions in the food industry.

Market Trends:

1. Launch of Innovative Packaging Solutions:

Technological advancements form a prominent trend in the eco-friendly food packaging market, with major players focusing on innovation to transition towards environmentally friendly packaging. For instance, Huhtamäki Oyj introduced an innovative, recyclable ice cream packaging solution, incorporating paper-based technology. This solution, made of renewable biobased materials, contributes to reducing packaging costs, waste, and environmental pollution.

2. Development of Recycled Food Packaging:

Companies are intensifying their efforts to introduce recycled food packaging, aiming to stay competitive and reduce environmental impact. Recycled food packaging involves processing materials previously used for packaging, contributing to waste reduction and mitigating the environmental consequences of packaging production and disposal. Amcor's launch of recycled food packaging for powdered chocolate in Colombia exemplifies this trend, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

North America dominated the eco-friendly food packaging market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth.

The eco-friendly food packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging

2) By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Technique: Active Packaging, Molded Packaging, Multipurpose Packaging, Alternate Fiber Packaging

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Convenience Food, Other Applications

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on eco-friendly food packaging market size, eco-friendly food packaging market drivers and trends, eco-friendly food packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, eco-friendly food packaging market positioning, and eco-friendly food packaging market growth across geographies.

