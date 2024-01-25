Flooring Contractors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flooring contractors market size is predicted to reach $302.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the flooring contractors market is due to Growth in renovation and remodeling activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flooring contractors market share. Major players in the flooring contractors market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Empire Today LLC, Beaulieu International Group, Mannington Mills Inc..

Flooring Contractors Market Segments

• By Type: Carpet and Rug, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring

• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

• By End Use: Residential, Non Residential

• By Geography: The global flooring contractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flooring contractors are flooring professionals and specialists who install flooring and floor coverings and help with the installation of carpet, resilient sheet products, resilient tile, and wood floors (including finishing and repairing).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flooring Contractors Market Characteristics

3. Flooring Contractors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Flooring Contractors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Flooring Contractors Market Size And Growth

……

27. Flooring Contractors Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Flooring Contractors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

