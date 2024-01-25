The Tecnológico de Monterrey Announces the Winners of TecPrize

During the IFE Conference, the 2023 TecPrize award ceremony was held. TecPrize is an open innovation initiative by the Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Institute for the Future of Education, aimed at promoting and providing solutions to educational challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Throughout the year, 130 applications were received from 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, of which 10 were finalists.

Every year, through a call for submissions, projects that address specific challenges are identified. In 2023, the question posed was: How can adults expand the personal and professional skills they need for their development in life and to participate in the transformation of their communities?

The winners of the 2023 TecPrize are:

Excuela, by Gonzalo Yrigoyen, the first-place winner from Peru, is an EdTech company with a positive social impact that has developed a mobile learning system for frontline staff in organizations and businesses, as well as for individuals in underserved communities.





NETZUN, by Juan Carlos Solidorio, the second-place winner from Peru, is an online learning platform that offers over 650 online courses and more than 50 specializations.





Simon, by Matthieu Dahirel, the third-place winner from Mexico, educates microenterprises to increase their competitiveness as retailers, producers, clients, and suppliers through a microlearning platform.



"At each edition of TecPrize, we call upon leaders and experts from various fields, exploring educational challenges in the region and the world. We are extremely excited to celebrate the achievements of passionate entrepreneurs, who represent the essence of the open innovation initiative while driving concrete solutions to educational challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean," said Sara Segundo, leader of the TecPrize initiative.

This competition is held annually, and renowned experts from the region associated with the world of educational entrepreneurship are invited to join its jury. Over the four years that TecPrize has been awarded, more than 700 projects have been submitted, from 70 countries, all offering solutions to the challenges posed.

To view photos of the event, click on: https://tec.rs/IFEConference_Day2.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers. With a presence across 33 municipalities and 20 Mexican states, the institution has more than 62,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 27,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2024), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 29 private universities worldwide. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and The Global University Employability Ranking places the institution 1st in Latin America and 78st globally. The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023), places the institution as 6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

