Nanoporous Membranes Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 12.56% to reach US$969.12 million by 2028

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the nanoporous membranes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$969.12 million by 2028.
Nanoporous membranes provide great water purification efficiency and assist in the filtration of several contaminants such as salts, microorganisms, organic compounds, and metallic ions. As a result, the increasing requirement to treat wastewater containing minute pollutants as a result of a scarcity of freshwater sources is the key driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, different nations' governing bodies are imposing rigorous wastewater treatment rules on companies that use large amounts of water. In addition, the growing number of water treatment facilities and expanding water salination operations are hastening product acceptance. Aside from that, the rising medical uses of nanoporous membranes in delivering drugs, single molecular analysis, immunoisolation, biosensing, and biomolecule separation and sorting are driving market expansion.
Nanoporous membranes are made up of pores of nanoscale and subnanometer widths that may separate liquid or gaseous mixes. Organic, inorganic, and hybrid varieties are commonly available. considering their low energy consumption, great efficiency, cost-effectiveness, operation at room temperature, and easy procedure, they are quickly replacing older water treatment methods. Electrocatalysis, nanodevice manufacturing, energy, environmental science, and analytical research all benefit from nanoporous membranes. Researchers are now concentrating on producing specific nanoporous adsorbent solutions for application in the electronics manufacturing and biomedical industries, which is increasing their global demand. Increasing demand from the biomedical and chemical sectors will drive market expansion. Nanoporous materials are employed as catalysts, nano-reactors, ion-exchange resin, adsorbents, and low-dielectric-constant media. Biomedical uses also include decontamination, dialysis filters, antimicrobial agents, and delayed drug release medium. The growing usage of zeolites as high-end catalysts and the foundation of numerous chemical processes is projected to drive market expansion.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Meta Materials Inc. intended to expand its capacity in Thurso, Québec, and strengthen its exclusive collection of battery materials in June 2022 by deploying NPORE nano-composite ceramic separators to improve safety, performance, and cost in electric cars. This investment enabled Meta to expand its nanomaterials library and key competencies to address important issues in battery safety and other applications, potentially opening up multibillion-dollar industries. Furthermore, the NANOPORE nanoporous membrane technology employed by the NPORE separator has a variety of applications, including ultrafiltration and medical metamaterial devices.
Based on type the global nanoporous membranes market is divided into organic, inorganic, and hybrid. Among these, the hybrid segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and is likely to capture a major market share. Hybrid nanoporous membranes incorporate organic and inorganic components, resulting in improved characteristics and performance. They have acquired prominence in a variety of applications due to their unique qualities, such as excellent stability, selectivity, and endurance.
Based on application the global nanoporous membranes market is divided into food processing, water treatment, biomedical, fuel cells, and others. Among these, the water treatment segment is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. Metallic ions, salts, organic compounds, and microorganisms are filtered from wastewater via nanoporous membranes. Due to the fast expansion of industries and rising human activities, such as metallurgy, fertilizers, steel, mining, food & drinks, and pesticides, nanoporous membranes have seen rapid acceptance in water treatment applications. Zeolite membranes are frequently utilized as an alternative to polymeric membranes for desalination of salt water and wastewater. As a result, nanoporous membranes are commonly employed in water treatment applications to keep water clean of hazardous organisms such as algae, fungus, plankton, viruses, bacteria, and amoebas that cause diseases. The increasing usage of water treatment in industries due to its benefits for room temperature operation, easy operating methods, low energy consumption, high efficiency, and inexpensive investment will drive the demand for the nanoporous membranes market during the projection period.
Based on geography the North American nanoporous membranes market is predicted to expand significantly due to the region's increasing need for water treatment solutions. The growing use of desalination and wastewater treatment procedures is predicted to increase demand for nanoporous membranes in the region. The United States is predicted to be the largest contributor to market development in this region, owing to the country's rising need for water treatment and purification processes.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global nanoporous membranes market, that have been covered are SmartMembranes GmbH, inopor, Axeon Water Technologies, Hydranautics, InRedox, SimPore, Fraunhofer IKTS, Synder Filtration, NX Filtration BV, Hunan Keensen Technology Co.
