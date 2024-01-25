Busbar Market valued at US$7.663 billion in 2021, witnessing significant growth
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the busbar market was valued at US$7.663 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the global busbar market during the forecasted period is the increasing electricity production from power stations and the growing automobile production. Busbars are commonly used in power stations for the distribution of high levels of electricity from generators to transformers and other equipment, helping ensure a reliable and efficient power transmission and distribution system. For instance, as of August 2021, the 400MW Dumat Al Jandal project has started the production of wind energy and is linked to the grid, capable of producing electricity. This project uses Vestas V150-4.0/4.2 wind turbines which are capable of generating 4.2MW each to the grid. The wind energy acquired from the wind turbines will be able to power an estimated 70,000 houses and is claimed to be the largest wind farm in the Middle East. The increase in the application of the busbar in energy production will boost the growth of the global busbar market. Another factor where busbar growth is displayed is the increase in automobile production. The use of busbars in automobiles includes fuses that are used to protect electrical circuits in automobiles from damage that can occur through overloading or short-circuiting. It is also used in conjunction with fuses to ensure the distribution of power through the various parts of the vehicle for the safety and protection of the electrical systems in automobiles. As per the SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the automobile industry displayed an increase from 22.66 million units in 2021 to 22.93 million units in 2022, which includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and quadricycles. This growth in the automobile industry can provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the global busbar market due to the dependency of busbar for electrical current distribution in vehicles.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the global busbar market during the forecasted period. For instance, in December 2022, Aptiv announced the successful acquisition of Intercable Automotive Solutions from Intercable S.r.l. Aptiv is a technology company that focuses on mobility safety, sustainability, and connectivity. The acquisition of Intercable Automotive Solution allowed Aptiv to expand its reach into high-voltage distribution and interconnect technology that reduced vehicle weight, cost and mass, which also enhanced Aptiv's position as a leader in vehicle architecture systems worldwide.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-busbar-market
The global busbar market, based on type, is categorized into four types- single busbar, double busbar, and ring busbar. The busbar is divided into several types based on the size and distribution of power, which depends on factors such as cost, flexibility, reliability, and many others.
The global busbar market, based on material, is categorized into three types- copper, aluminium, and brass. The material used during the production of busbars helps the flow of electrical power based on the conductivity and durability of the material.
The global busbar market, based on shape, is categorized into two types- rectangular, and round.
The global busbar market, based on application, is categorized into five types- power stations, marine electrical systems, automotive fuses, industrial equipment, and others. Busbars are used to connect high-voltage equipment at electrical switchyards, and low-voltage equipment in battery banks and are a major component in the automotive sectors.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global busbar market during the forecasted period. China, India and Japan are known to be the leaders that boost the growth of the market, due to the rapid increase in population and increasing demand and consumption of electricity. For instance, China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) focuses on accelerating renewable energy generation and plans to increase the target by 50%, which is an increase from 2.2 trillion kWh in 2020 to 3.3 trillion kWh by 2025. Also, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the automobile industry has attracted Foreign Direct Investment equity flow (FDI) worth US$34.74 billion between April 2000 to March 2023 and is also expected to be the largest EV market by 2030, with a total investment of US$200 billion. With government initiatives and investments, the busbar market for the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the global busbar market, such as ABB Ltd., C&S Electric Limited, Chint Group, EAE Electric, Mersen, Eaton Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Rittal Limited), Promet AG, Siemens, and TE Connectivity.
The market analytics report segments the busbar market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Single Busbar
o Double Busbar
o Ring Busbar
o Others
• By Material:
o Copper
o Aluminum
o Brass
• By Shape:
o Rectangular
o Round
• By Application:
o Power Stations
o Marine Electrical System
o Automotive Fuses
o Industrial Equipment
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Other
Companies Mentioned:
• ABB Ltd.
• C&S Electric Limited
• Chint Group
• EAE Electric
• Eaton Corporation
• Mersen
• Promet AG
• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Rittal Limited)
• Siemens
• TE Connectivity
