FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Focus Financial Partners Inc. - FOCS

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NasdaqGS: FOCS), if they (1) sold shares of Focus Financial common stock from February 27, 2023 through the closing of the “take-private” acquisition of Focus Financial by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) on August 31, 2023 (the “Merger”), including investors who sold their shares of Focus Financial common stock into the Merger, and (2) all persons or entities that held Focus Financial common stock on the June 9, 2023 record date for the Merger who were entitled to vote on the Merger. Shareholders have until March 4, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-focs/ , by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.