Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s 20th Anniversary

JANUARY 23, 2024

Today, on the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), I commend the entire MCC team for the tremendous impact they have had on the lives of millions of people around the world through their innovative, cost-effective, data-driven development model. MCC’s novel approach is one based on partnership, in which it partners with low-income and lower-middle income countries that share a commitment to good governance, democracy, and investing in their people, to tackle key constraints to growth. Over the past 20 years, MCC has made critical investments to support farmers and strengthen food systems; unlocked critical policy reforms; strengthened the delivery of essential health services; built educational facilities and supported training opportunities for educators, healthcare workers, and nearly half a million students; and invested billions of dollars in climate-resilient infrastructure, including roads, water and sanitation, energy, and agriculture-related infrastructure in countries around the world. With strong bipartisan support from Congress, MCC has delivered nearly $17 billion in aid to 47 low-income and lower-middle income countries across six continents, lifted more than 300 million people out of poverty, generated economic growth in hard-to-reach communities, and strengthened democratic institutions across five continents. MCC’s projects have left a lasting and monumental impact on every community they have touched. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this model of development will have on millions more people in the years to come.

