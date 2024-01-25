This week, the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) filed a motion to reconsider and a motion to enter judgment in litigation pertaining to an employment dispute with four former staff members. These filings challenged the judge’s ruling that depositions must proceed even after all facts were conceded and the defendant withdrew its opposition to the case. Contrary to Texas court rules and case law, the court ruled that litigation must continue despite the absence of any disputed issues to be tried to a judge or jury. The judge overseeing the case, a former Travis County Democrat Party Chair, heard no briefing on the matter and granted the order hastily on the basis of an email sent by the plaintiffs’ lawyer that misrepresented the procedural status of the case.

Today, the judge denied the OAG’s motion to reconsider her earlier order. By doing so, the court is recklessly disregarding legal precedent, abusing the litigation system, and displaying shocking bias in an apparent effort to prolong this political charade and interfere with the day-to-day business of the Texas Attorney General’s office.

Neither the plaintiffs nor the court will take “yes” for an answer in this case. They have, instead, elected to waste time and resources by waging lawfare against the Attorney General until they have satisfied an apparent desire to inflict further harassment, expense, and misuse of resources on the OAG. They are persisting with these distractions, moreover, during a critical period in which the OAG is fighting over 60 lawsuits with the Biden Administration and the federal government’s abuses of the Constitution show no sign of slowing.

With this decision, this Travis County court has escalated its troubling pattern of behaving as a political actor instead of an impartial arbiter of disputed cases. This is not this judge’s first activist and politically-motivated decision contrary to the public interest. She has previously granted unlawful “habeas corpus” relief to an illegal alien detained out of the judge’s jurisdiction. And she previously, without authority, signed an illegal “sex change” order contrary to legal procedure and without required hearings or evidence. Such abuse of the court system risks undermining the public’s trust and unquestionably betrays the foundation of our legal system: that justice will be impartial. It is not possible for the Attorney General, his agency, or his staff to expect a fair trial. Travis County has established itself as an unfair venue where litigants’ fate is predetermined by the court’s political learnings.

