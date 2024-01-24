Submit Release
SB761 in Sen: Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor - 2024-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to amend 20.445 (1) (bm), 106.27 (2g) (a) 1., 106.27 (2g) (a) 2. and 106.27 (3); and to create 20.445 (1) (bp) and 106.27 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: green jobs training program grants, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and making an appropriation.

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

1/24/2024 Sen. Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor  

