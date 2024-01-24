WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to amend 66.1105 (7) (ak) 2. and 66.1105 (7) (am) 4. a.; and to create 66.1105 (6) (a) 21., 66.1105 (6) (g) 4. and 66.1105 (7) (ak) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: the maximum life and allocation period for Tax Incremental District Number 4 in the city of Antigo. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab982
You just read:
AB982 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-01-24
