Statement on Office of Inspector General’s MCPS Complaint Processing Report From Council President Friedson, Audit Committee Chair Stewart and Education and Culture Committee Chair Jawando

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

From the Offices of Council President Friedson, Vice President and Audit Committee Chair Stewart and Education and Culture Committee Chair Jawando

Today the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report about Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Complaint Processing. Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson, Vice President and Audit Committee Chair Kate Stewart and Education and Culture Committee Chair Will Jawando released the following statement about the report and a joint oversight committee meeting on the OIG’s findings that will be conducted on Feb. 8, 2024, at 3 p.m.

“The Council thanks Inspector General Megan Limarzi and her team for investigating how complaints about employee misconduct are handled at Montgomery County Public Schools. The report provides the Board of Education, MCPS leadership, the Council and the public with an impartial evaluation and recommends multiple policy and procedure changes associated with investigating and handling allegations of wrongdoing.

"Our Audit and Education and Culture Committees will meet jointly on February 8 to conduct an oversight hearing about the findings in the OIG report. During the committee meeting, we will examine the inspector general’s findings including concerning deficiencies which the inspector general indicates were previously identified and reported to MCPS.

"The Council will continue to push for the increased accountability and transparency from MCPS that our educators and families deserve. Additionally, we will work with the Board of Education and MCPS leadership to ensure that identified deficiencies are addressed in a timely and comprehensive manner."

# # #