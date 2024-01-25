Submit Release
Statement on MCPS Investigation From Councilmembers Evan Glass and Dawn Luedtke

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

From the Offices of Councilmembers Evan Glass and Dawn Luedtke

Montgomery County Councilmembers Evan Glass (At-Large) and Dawn Luedtke (District 7) issued the following statement after the Office of the Inspector General released a report on how Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) handles complaints of employee misconduct.

“We acknowledge and thank the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General for its report, which found numerous issues with how MCPS handles and investigates complaints of employee misconduct. The report found four instances since 2019 in which the school system was notified of deficiencies in these processes, received recommendations for improvement and failed to take corrective action. This culture of non-compliance is unacceptable and deprives students, educators and staff of the safe learning and working environment they deserve.

“We and the public still have unanswered questions about the promotion process of Dr. Joel Beidleman, questions that must be answered to have full accountability and transparency within our school system. The public’s trust has been eroded and the school board must commit itself to leading with transparency and accountability.

“After three investigative reports by the inspector general and a Board of Education-commissioned report by the Jackson Lewis law firm, it is time for the school board to take decisive action.

“We respect the role of the duly elected school board and urge them to act swiftly to bring closure to this matter.”

Release ID: 24-029
Media Contact: Valeria Carranza 240-257-6198, Aaron Kraut 240-777-7859
Categories: Dawn Luedtke, Evan Glass

