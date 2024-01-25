Sen. Cramer: NIFA Awards $350,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

WASHIGNTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awarded $350,000 to Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC). These funds will be used to expand Trauma-Focused Equine Assisted Learning curricula and outcomes.

This project was submitted on behalf of NHSC in collaboration with North Dakota State University, under the New Discovery focus of the Tribal Colleges Research Grants Program. The program assists Tribal Colleges in building institutional research capacity through applied projects that address student educational needs and meet community, reservation, or regional challenges.