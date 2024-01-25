Submit Release
Cabinet re-appoints Central Bank Governor for another term

SAMOA, January 25 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT) – Cabinet has re-appointed Maiava Atalina Emma Ainuu-Enari as Samoa’s Central Bank Governor.

The appointment is for six years as articulated by the Central Bank of Samoa Act.

Maiava is an Economist and Lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Business in Economics, Banking and Finance from University of Southern Queensland (Australia) coupled with a Master of Science in International Economics, Banking and Finance from the University of Wales (UK), and a Bachelor of Law (LLB), Professional Diploma in Legal Practice (PDLP).

She also holds a Professional Diploma in Legal Drafting (PDLD) from the University of the South Pacific (Fiji and Vanuatu).

TOE TOFIA MAIAVA ATALINA AINUU – ENARI MA KOVANA O LE FALETUPE TUTOTONU A SAMOA (C.B.S.)

OFISA O LE SO’O’UPU: Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta e tusa o le fautuaga a le Komiti Fa’atonu na lauliliuina lea avanoa, le toe tofia o le Afioga iā Maiava Atalina Ainuu – Enari e avea ma Kovana o le Faletupe Tutotonu a Samoa – Central Bank of Samoa.

O lea tamāli’i o le atunu’u, ua loa lana tautua i le Faletupe Tutotonu a Samoa, ma ua silia i le 30 tausaga o lana auaunaga, ma ua lava fo’i lona silafia i le fa’atinoga o tiute fa’a – Kovana o le Faletupe Tutotonu a Samoa.

Mo le silafia, e ono (6) tausaga le umi o lea tofiga. 

MAEA.

