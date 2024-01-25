Bobby Armijo Launches His Much Anticipated New Book "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts" on February 27th 2024
Entrepreneur and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Bobby Armijo announces launch of new book "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts" available for purchase on February 27th, 2024SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Armijo, seasoned entrepreneur and black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, releases 5-year project and much-anticipated book, "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts," this February 27th, 2024. This transformative journey into the heart of jiu-jitsu is a narrative that goes beyond the sport, offering readers a profound exploration of personal stories of resilience, tenacity, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity from the greatest that ever did it.
Armijo, who embarked on his jiu-jitsu journey at 32 and achieved the prestigious black belt at 40, brings a unique perspective to the pages of "Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts." The book writing has been five years in the making and includes 20+ exclusive interviews with renowned jiu-jitsu world champions such as Marcelo Garcia, Gordon Ryan, and Roger Gracie to name a few. Bobby also interviewed luminaries who practice the sport, including Jocko Willink, Russell Brand, and Aubrey Marcus to get their insight on how jiu-jitsu impacted their lives.
Much like Tim Ferriss's "Tools of Titans” is for entrepreneurs, this book promises to be a cornerstone for jiu-jitsu enthusiasts and individuals seeking inspiration and guidance in navigating life's challenges. Beyond the technicalities of the sport, Armijo delves deep into the mental resilience, persistence, and sheer determination of each person's story and shows what’s required to practice this demanding and rewarding art.
“When I first walked into a jiu-jitsu gym 10 years ago, I wasn’t looking for anything more than a workout. Nonetheless, jiu-jitsu taught me what discipline really is. It forced me to face myself and my truth and reality. My mission in life is now to pave the way for others to experience the benefits of the most beautiful martial art in the world,” says Armijo.
The author explains "'Jiu-Jitsu Bravehearts' is not just a book; it's an odyssey of resilience, tenacity, and the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. The narrative explores hardships, trials, and triumphs both on and off the mat. What sets this book apart is not only its powerful storytelling but also its philanthropic mission."
Armijo has pledged that all proceeds from the book will be donated to Road Dogs, a charity close to his heart supporting less-than-perfect bulldogs, and America's Mighty Warriors, a military charity aiding veterans and their families. The book is a testament to Armijo's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the pages.
About the Author:
Bobby Armijo is a dedicated jiu-jitsu practitioner and the part owner of 4 jiu-jitsu academies around the world, in London, England; San Diego; Chula Vista; and Jardins São Paulo, Brazil; as well as a partner with the 3 original founders of Alliance Jiu Jitsu International. His personal journey as a real estate developer, author, and entrepreneur and the hardships he’s overcome are mirrored in his journey on the mat.
S99PR
S99PR
email us here