PHILIPPINES, January 25 - Press Release
January 25, 2024

Poe on extension of jeepney consolidation

Pulling the brakes on the PUV modernization program is a far reaching initiative when the welfare of our commuting public and the livelihood of thousands of drivers are at stake.

The three-month extension can be best utilized by conducting a thorough review of the program to see its gains and better understand the defiance of some groups to it.

The high cost of the new vehicles has proven to be a big stumbling block to the rollout of modernization, and should not be ignored.

Reports of idle units and missed amortization payments by some consolidated groups must be looked into to see the viability of the program.

Transport officials should also be open to low cost alternatives such as rehabilitation of jeepneys that are roadworthy to make them environmentally-compliant.

Modernization is not just about consolidation and throwing to the junkyard our iconic jeepneys.

It should be about rejuvenating our transportation landscape to make it safer and more reliable to our commuters, and at the same time sustainable to our drivers and operators.

